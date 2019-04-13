KZN man gunned down in his car

A 35-year-old man has been shot dead in Christ Street in Pietermaritzburg, where eye-witnesses said gunshots rang out before a car collided with delivery van.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst said early on Saturday morning, around 2.38 am paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Church Street.

“Reports from the scene indicate that members of the public heard gunshots ring out and then the sounds of a car crashing. Paramedics had arrived on scene to find a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision,” said Herbst.

“A 35-year-old male from the car, was assessed on scene and found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared deceased on the scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

