Odendaalsrus police search for mother of 16-month-old baby

Odendaalsrus police in the Free State on Thursday said they were searching for the mother of a 16-month-old baby after a case of child neglect was registered.

Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said the mother allegedly left the baby with a 10-year-old child under the pretense that she was going to town, and never returned.

The child was left without food, nappies and without the clinic card.

“The child was taken to the shelter in Matjhabeng but later handed over to the grandmother…residing in Thabong, Welkom,” said Thakeng.

A case of child neglect was registered.

– African News Agency (ANA)

