KZN bus driver killed in apparent ambush

A Durban bus driver was shot dead in an apparent ambush, paramedics said on Monday night.

According to Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer at Netcare, the incident took place just before 8pm.

“Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on Jackscastle Avenue in Castle Hill, Newlands West, Durban. Reports from the scene indicate that the bus came under fire while travelling down the road,” said Herbst via an e-mailed statement.

Herbst said the 23-year-old male driver was the only occupant on the bus at the time and was struck in the chest by a bullet.

“He was assessed on scene by an Emergency Care Practitioner and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene.”

Circumstances leading up to the shooting would be investigated by police, who were at the scene, said Herbst.

– African News Agency (ANA)

