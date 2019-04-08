Escaped sexual offender nabbed near Hartbeespoort

Convicted sexual offender Johannes Petrus Cordier, who escaped from the Nigel Correctional Centre in Gauteng last week, has been arrested, the department of correctional services (DCS) said on Monday.

“The DCS, working with the South African Police Service, has re-arrested inmate Johannes Petrus Cordier near Hartbeespoort [on Monday],” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said an internal investigation would determine disciplinary steps to be taken “against the offender and all involved” in the escape. Police were also investigating the incident.

DCS Gauteng regional commissioner Thakane Grace Molatedi said officials worked “tirelessly” to find and re-arrest Cordier.

Cordier was serving a three-year jail term for sexual assault and had been incarcerated since June. He was doing maintenance in prison and escaped while painting. It is not clear how the escape was planned or initiated.

– African News Agency (ANA)

