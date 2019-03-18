North West paramedic in court for transporting drugs in ambulance

A 29-year-old female paramedic, arrested after cocaine was found in an ambulance she was driving, is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said investigators received information about a paramedic in possession of drugs. The woman was stopped along the R510 driving an ambulance towards Rustenburg on Friday.

”Members of the Rustenburg cluster intercepted a marked emergency response vehicle driven by the suspect near Shingwezi entrance. The vehicle was searched and three zip lock bags containing rock cocaine with [an] estimated street value of R650,000 was found in her possession. The suspect was arrested and charged.”

– African News Agency

