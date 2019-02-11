 
Crime 11.2.2019 03:18 pm

Mozambican national gets 15 years for possession of hijacked vehicle

ANA
Image: iStock

The car was linked to a hijacking incident from 2017 during a stop and search.

A 34-year-old Mozambican national was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court after he was found guilty for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, said police in a statement on Monday.

The accused, Augusto Cossa, was sentenced February 8. It is alleged that two males hijacked a 37-year-old man driving a black Toyota Yaris at Rosettenville in May 2017.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “[The] victim was on his way from Hillbrow to drop off his friend at Rosettenville when they were confronted by two males. One of them pointed them with a firearm and instructed them to come out of the vehicle. [The] driver was assaulted with a butt of a firearm and they were also robbed of their cellphones and cash.”

The accused was apprehended at Welkom in Free State Province on June 2, 2017. Police were doing a stop and search when they compared the vehicle. The results showed it was hijacked and the accused was apprehended, according to Captain Mbele.

– African News Agency

