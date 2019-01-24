Western Cape police investigate illegal firearm crimes in Worcester

Western Cape police said today they are investigating after 169 high calibre rifle rounds were found hidden in an open field in Worcester.

Police spokesperson captain FC Van Wyk said members attached to Worcester SAPS crime prevention unit followed up on information received from the community that firearms and ammunition were being stored in an open field. Upon arrival at the destination, 169 high calibre rifle rounds used in R5, R4 and AK47 assault rifles were found hidden. Van Wyk said no suspects had been arrested. An inquiry docket had been opened for further investigation.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested with an unlicensed 7.65mm pistol, with the serial number removed, in Roman Street, River View, Worcester this morning.

Police followed up information from the community and spotted the suspect with a firearm in his hand. Upon spotting the officers, the suspect threw the firearm into neighbouring premises. “The suspect was arrested and members took him to where the firearm was and collect it in his presence. He is expected to appear at the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm,” said Van Wyk.

In an unrelated matter, a 23-years-old man was arrested with 97 tik sachets by police members attached to Worcester Cluster Fiela Team on Wednesday night during an operation. The tik had an estimated street value of R2,500. The suspect was detained on the mentioned charges and will appear at Bonnievale Magistrate’s Court once charged.

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the members and community of Worcester and said that “partnership policing is the key to safer communities” that are weapon and drug free.

In a separate incident in Cape Town, a 7.65 mm pistol and magazine containing eight rounds and four 9mm rounds hidden under a cupboard were found stored at a house in Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bonteheuwel. Captain Van Wyk said members of Operation Thunder were busy with high-density patrols in the Bishop Lavis area on Wednesday when they received information about illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Upon their arrival at the given address, one male person ran to the back of the house and jumped over the wall. SAPS members searched the premises and found one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine containing eight rounds and four 9mm rounds hidden under a cupboard,” he said. “No arrests have been made as yet.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.