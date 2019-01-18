BLF stages sit-in at inquiry to demand suspension of Zondo Commission secretary

Black First Land First (BLF) on Friday staged a sit-in at the Zondo Commission demanding the immediate suspension of the secretary of the commission, Dr Khotso de Wee.

Black First Land First leadership is currently embarking on a sit-in at the #StateCaptureInquiry offices in Parktown. How are we expected to give evidence of corruption to individuals who are themselves implicated in corruption? We demand the immediate suspension of Dr De Wee. pic.twitter.com/BsdxxeYfpv — Black First Land First (BLF) (@BLF_SouthAfrica) January 18, 2019

This comes after reports that former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, who is currently testifying, will name De Wee as a recipient of cash payments relating to a 2008 tender awarded to Bosasa subsidiary, Sondolo IT, by the department of justice, for the installation of security systems at courts around the country.

De Wee was appointed as the secretary for the commission in March 2018, but at the time the tender was awarded he was the chief operations officer at the justice department.

The BLF said that it would continue the sit-in until the Zondo Commission suspends De Wee.

On Friday, Agrizzi testified that Bosasa had a scheme to defraud the department of correctional services using a frozen chicken supplier as the company had a catering contract with the department. He said Bosasa had to pay its chief accountant, Carlos Bonifacio, R10,000 a month to run this scheme.

Bosasa, according to Agrizzi, had at least seven other methods of raising cash, including casual workers and a ghost workers system, running cash bars and canteens at mining hostels, and pay-as-you-go telephones at Lindela Detention Centre.

It was announced on Friday that De Wee was put on special leave as the commission investigates the allegations.

In the statement issued by the chair of the commission following reports of these allegations, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said: “Mr Agrizzi states that Dr De Wee was the COO of the department at the time. However, Mr Agrizzi states that he has ‘no other information to confirm the correctness of this report’.”

In the statement, Zondo said after he notified De Wee of the allegations, the commission’s secretary denied receiving any payment from Bosasa or any persons from the company.

Zondo said the commission was now investigating these allegations and that, in light of the seriousness of these allegations, De Wee had offered to go on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

