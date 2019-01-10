Suspect arrested after Mandrax found concealed in cereal box

Police have recovered hundreds of Mandrax tablets which were concealed in a box of cereal during a routine roadblock along the N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek.

On Wednesday, police stopped a Quantum minibus taxi at a roadblock and searched all the passengers who were travelling from Olifantshoek to Upington.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said: “While searching the passengers, members found 25 bags of dagga in a bag with an estimated street value of R25,000 and 300 Mandrax tablets concealed in a Kellogg’s box with an estimated street value of R30,000.

“A 46-year-old male passenger was arrested and the Upington police are investigating a case of dealing in drugs. The suspect will soon be appearing in the Upington Magistrate’s court.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.