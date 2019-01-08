Hartbeespoortdam escape: cops arrest second prisoner en route to Moz

A man — who was part of the six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from lawful custody at the Hartbeespoordam police station — was re-arrested while he was attempting to skip the country, North West police said today.

Captain Sam Tselanyane said Charles Chauke was re-arrested on Monday, through an intelligence driven operation. Chauke was arrested in a taxi on the N4 road between Rustenburg and Marikana.

“The taxi was en route to Mozambique. Chauke was in detention for multiple counts of house robbery that were committed in Scheerpoort when he escaped,” Tselenyane said.

Another escapee, Talent Machinda, 25, was re-arrested at Matshelapad informal settlement in Broederstroom on December 30.

He was in detention for possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition when he escaped. The crimes were allegedly committed in September 2018.

Felix Mlambo, 23, Caiphus Sitilenge, 23, Henry Sithole, 31, and Paul Samuel Mozite, 24, are still at large.

They escaped on December 20, 2018 by sawing through the burglar proofing. They were detained for various offences including murder, house and business robberies as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

– African News Agency (ANA)

