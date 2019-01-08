Shooting in Johannesburg leaves two men in critical condition

Two men were left in a critical condition following a shooting incident with local authorities in Johannesburg today, private emergency services provider ER24 said.

The incident took place on Avalon Road in Modderfontein.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene to find numerous local authorities already on site.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics found one man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his head, while a second man was found on a nearby embankment with a gunshot wound to his chest.”

Both patients were provided with advanced life support interventions and transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The events surrounding this incident are still unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

