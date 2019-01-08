Cape Town police arrest suspects for cable theft, possession of weapons and car breaking tools

Police in Rondebosch in Cape Town has arrested four men for, amongst other charges, cable theft and possession of dangerous weapons and vehicle breaking tools.

Police spokesperson Captain Hein Hendricks said that at around 8:15am on January 5, two suspects, aged 18 and 38, were arrested for the possession of two hacksaws and a large amount of copper cable.

“Rondebosch SAPS members were doing crime prevention along the railway line in Rondebosch, a known cable theft hotspot,” Hendricks said. “The members noticed three suspiciously acting males and stopped, searched and detained them on charges of possession of presumed stolen property.”

It was then discovered that the 38-year-old has been connected to two previous cases, including a defeating the course of justice case at Lansdowne, and a housebreaking and theft case at Claremont SAPS.

Hendricks added that on January 6, at 1:10pm, two males, aged 30 and 37, were arrested along the Liesbeek Trail for the possession of knives and vehicle breaking instruments.

“The 37-year-old was also linked to a Langa SAPS drunk driving case.”

Both suspects were found to have given false names when arrested and will also be charged with defeating the course of justice. “The 30-year-old suspect had given the other suspect’s name and the 37-year-old suspect had made up another name.”

Hendricks said the investigation continues in identifying the owners of the stolen goods.

“All suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged,” he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

