Man arrested for alleged brazen theft of cattle, sheep worth R650K in North West

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of cattle and sheep worth about R650,000, North West police said on Sunday.

The man, and two other men, allegedly went to Renosterhoek farm in the Lichtenburg area on January 2 and informed farm workers that the farm had been sold, Captain Aafje Botma said.

He allegedly ordered the farm workers to count all the sheep before he left.

“On Saturday, 5 January 2019, one of the three men came along with two other companions driving with two trucks. They allegedly ordered the workers to gather all the cattle and sheep to the kraal as they bought them all and were there to collect them. They allegedly loaded 20 cattle on to a truck while 132 sheep were loaded onto another truck. The farm workers then alerted the neighbouring farmers,” she said.

The cattle and sheep were allegedly taken to Hoopstad in the Free State, where they were sold.

The man was expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The police investigation was continuing, Botma said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

