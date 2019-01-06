Eastern Cape police seek woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy in Port Elizabeth

Police in Port Elizabeth are looking for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy from a beach in Port Elizabeth on Friday afternoon, Eastern Cape police said.

According to police information, Nefrin Lucraine Roberts was at the beach in Summerstrand near Something Good roadhouse with his grandmother Lucinda Roberts, 52, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday.

“They were waiting for the child’s mother. While there, a woman introduced herself as Meagan from Shauderville struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after a while both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother who never arrived. The two women stayed on the beach and a while later [about 6pm] ‘Meagan’ went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes. She took the child with her and never returned,” Naidu said.

The incident was reported to police on Saturday. At the time, the child was wearing a grey sweater and blue shorts. The child is from Hibiscus Street, Extension 31 in Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth.

“‘Meagan’ is about 25 to 30 years old, dark in complexion, and fluent in Afrikaans and English. She has a tattoo on her arm and ankle (design unknown) and may possibly be from Shauderville. At the time of the kidnapping she was wearing a pink striped top with pink jeans and black takkies. A scarf was tied around her hair.

“Police have retrieved CCTV footage at the Pick ‘n Pay centre where she took the child. The family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in Port Elizabeth is investigating a case of kidnapping,” Naidu said.

Police appealed to communities to help trace the woman and the child. Captain Machewula may be contacted on 071-352-4644, or alternatively the nearest police station may be contacted.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.