Man critical after being shot in alleged hijacking in Johannesburg

Crime scene. Picture: ANA

Paramedics arrived just before 9pm to find the man lying on the pavement in a critical condition.

A man believed to be in his mid 30s is in a critical condition after he was shot in an alleged car hijacking on the corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street in Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived just before 9pm to find the man lying on the pavement in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

After he had been stabilised by paramedics, he was transported to a private hospital in the area. Police were investigating, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

