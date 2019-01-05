Police arrest foreigner with 21 scorpions, 2 spiders and 2 centipedes at his hotel

Prince Albert South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and members of the SAPS Beaufort West stock theft unit have arrested a 23-year-old foreign national for being in possession of wildlife without the necessary documentation, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

On Friday, officers received and followed up information and the man’s room at his overnight stay in Prince Albert was searched, Captain FC van Wyk said.

“In his room they found 21 scorpions, two spiders, and two other insects (oorkruipers/centipedes) in his closet in plastic buckets/bags. All the animals were still alive.”

“He could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested. The animals were seized and handed over to nature conservation.”

The man was still in custody and would appear in court in Prince Albert on Monday, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

