Police in Mpumalanga seek alleged vigilantism suspects

“Information at [the] police’s disposal revealed that four men were reportedly abducted from their respective places on Thursday, 3 January 2019 and taken to some secret location where they were kept, as well as assaulted, accused of hijacking [minibus] taxis in and around Vosman,” Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

On Friday afternoon, police received information about a “commotion” at Extension 2 in Hlalanikahle, which was also a Vosman policing precinct area, and immediately responded to investigate, he said.

“When they arrived at the place, they were reliably informed that apparently there were men that were kept against their will somewhere in the vicinity. While the police were actively in the process of verifying the information, news broke that the same men have been sneaked out of the place where police were and whisked to another taxi rank at Extension 11.

“The relentless police swiftly dashed to the place. However, when they arrived they were told that there were dead bodies stashed in the offices of the taxi operators. Those narratives drew the attention of the police to investigate further, at which point the allegations were confirmed,” Hlathi said.

“Initially, it was reported that four men were abducted, now three were found dead, one still alive and was immediately hospitalised, but not before telling the police that their assailants were physically beating them up as well as forcing them to drink acid. Those allegations will be confirmed by the postmortem which will be conducted.

“The act prompted police to initiate an intensive investigation regarding this heartless act, which currently the community is mobilised to be patriotic to the call of acting against lawless individuals. It is on the backdrop of this call that anyone with tangible information that can assist the police with their investigation, to immediately engage with them,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma cautioned the community not to take the law into their own hands, no matter how strongly they felt about a particular matter.

“Just the other day two men were killed vigilantism-style in Msogwaba, Pienaar, near Nelspruit; today here we are facing another senseless loss of life. Our people need to learn to be patient and to trust the criminal justice system of the land,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

