Cops searching for George forest robbers

George police in the Western Cape are searching for five young men after they allegedly threatened two women and their tour guide, whilst the trio were on a hike in the Witfontein Forest.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a 62-year-old woman from Graaff-Reinet and her friend from Cape Town were with their tour guide taking photos of the forest birdlife early this morning.

Pojie said the young men approached them on a path and were friendly at first.

One suspect then flashed a wheeling panga and threatened the trio, forcing them to hand over their personal belongings, police said.

The men took off with two backpacks, a digital camera, binoculars, cash, credit cards and iPhones.

Pojie said their personal belongings, which included their bakkie keys, were valued at an estimated R110,000.

Police responded with help from the Outeniqua K-9 unit, but the suspects could not be traced.

The trio were unharmed during the incident.

Any person with information is asked to please contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Jerome Malan on 044 803 4715 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Police appealed to holidaymakers to be more vigilant and report any suspicious persons.

– African News Agency (ANA)

