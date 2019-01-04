PE homeowner apprehends intruder

A 26-year-old man was apprehended by a homeowner after an early morning attempted house robbery in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man broke into a house in Kabega Park during the early hours of Friday morning.

Naidu said the 31-year-old homeowner woke up just after 2 am when he heard noises in the house. As he entered one of the bedrooms he was confronted by the intruder who surged towards him.

Naidu said the complainant managed to grab the suspect to prevent him from escaping. A security company was alerted and the intruder was handed over to police.

Naidu said the man entered the house by forcing open a bedroom window.

He is facing charges of attempted house robbery and is expected to appear in court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

