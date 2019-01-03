More than 216,000 motorists caught on camera overspeeding in Tshwane

Some 216,620 motorists were fined after being caught on camera overspeeding across the city of Tshwane in December, the municipality’s traffic police department said on Thursday.

This represents an increase of 84,582 from the drivers penalised for breaching speed limits in November, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesman senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

He said 880 fines were issued for overloading goods and passengers and another 20,908 for offences such as using cell phones while driving, disobeying traffic signs, vehicle defects and “inconsiderate driving”.

For November and December, 380,981 fines were issued and 288 people arrested for road offences — 95 being drunk drivers and 155 pedestrians.

The TMPD said it conducted operations throughout Tshwane, home to the capital city Pretoria, to ensure “high visibility in road policing, crime prevention and by-law enforcement” during the just-ended festive season.

“In December only, noteworthy successes were achieved by the dedicated Tshwane Metro Police officers. About 238,408 road traffic offences were recorded and 188 people were arrested – 78 drivers for drunk driving and 98 pedestrians for various offences,” said Mahamba.

“Policing was intensified in the beginning of the festive season in November, when more than 100 people were arrested for various crimes and road traffic offences, and about 142 573 road traffic fines were issued.”

As congestion returned to Tshwane’s roads with thousands making their way back from holiday destinations, TMPD officers would keep a close eye on busy routes, he said.

“We still encourage all motorists not to speed, not to drink and drive and not to use cell phones while driving, and to take regular breaks during a long journey, consider other road users and always abide by the rules of the road,” said Mahamba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

