Police arrest trio after farm robbery near Tzaneen

Police, in conjunction with private security, reacted quickly to arrest three suspects who robbed a farm in the Letsitele policing area outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said various police units, private security and other role players responded swiftly to a house robbery incident which occurred on the farm at around 6am on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that the victim was in his room at the place of employment in this farm when unknown suspects attacked him, tied him with ropes and assaulted him.

“They then robbed him of his belongings which included a mattress, a shotgun, 2 TVs, groceries, liquor and loaded them into a Toyota Hilux belonging to the farm owner before fleeing from the scene.”

Police were notified and a manhunt ensued until the vehicle was spotted at Namakgale on the outskirts of Phalaborwa.

“The police tried to stop it but it sped off until it lost control, knocked the boundary wall in one of the streets and the suspects were all apprehended.” The suspects are aged between 24 and 35.

One of the arrested suspects was found to be one of the ones who escaped in Polokwane recently while being transported by the Haenertsburg Police to court together with other four who were initially arrested.

“This suspect is also connected to a murder case which he allegedly committed in the Ritavi Policing area outside Tzaneen,” Ngoepe said.

During the arrest, all the stolen items were recovered.

The arrested suspects will appear before the Namakgale and Nkowankowa magistrate courts soon.

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba, complimented the Saps members, the private security members and other role players who participated in the arrest.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.