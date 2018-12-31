Man to appear in court after allegedly stabbing his mother to death

A 32-year-old man will appear in court again later this week after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death on Christmas day.

Ernst Menong was arrested on Christmas day and appeared in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murdering his mother Lydia Menong, 65. The matter was postponed to Thursday for a bail application and further investigation.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma, on December 25, the Menong family were hosting relatives for a family gathering at their home in Zone 4, Selosesha.

“As they were sitting outside drinking, a quarrel started between the mother and her son, allegedly over the mother drinking other relatives’ drinks,” Xuma said.

“The son did not like what her mother was doing and tried to talk to her to stop doing that.

“According to the information at hand, it is alleged that the mother hit her son with a bottle on the head and the son went into the house. The son allegedly came with two knives and his mother ran upon seeing him with the two knives.

“He allegedly chased his mother till the street and allegedly stabbed her four times on her back.”

Xuma said police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and Lydia Menong was declared dead.

Police found a knife believed to have been the murder weapon next to her body. Ernst Menong was apprehended not far from the scene and a second knife was found in his possession.

He was arrested for murder and the possession of a dangerous weapon.

Free State Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe pleaded with community members not to resort to violence but rather solve arguments amicably.

– African News Agency (ANA)

