14 suspects arrested for various crimes in Manenberg during SAPS operations

The suspects were arrested between December 24 and 30 when South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and other enforcement agencies were deployed to combat gang violence and clamp down on lawless activity and priority crimes, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Tambo village after he attempted to rob a woman and two other men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) in two separate incidents.

A 37-year old man was arrested for contravening the Liquor Act and his alcohol was confiscated. On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition after SAPS officers responded to a shooting in Plate Road, Manenberg and spotted him with a firearm. He tried to evade arrest but failed, Rwexana said.

During continued operations in Plate Road, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the street when he was found in possession of seven units of tik (crystal methamphetamine) during a stop-and-search. Two men, aged 18 and 24, were arrested in connection with a murder that took place earlier this month.

Three suspects, aged between 23 and 36, were arrested on outstanding warrants for housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

“On Wednesday, 26 SAPS members attached to operation thunder deployed in Manenberg precinct patrolled the area in Scheldt Walk when they saw a shooting incident. The members gave chase but the suspect got away. The members followed up information as they knew the suspect. Information led them to an address in Jordan Street where they found the suspect at his girlfriend’s house. They arrested him, [but the] firearm was not recovered, but he will be charged with attempted murder,” said Rwexana.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Friday after SAPS officers responded to a shooting in Ruimte Road. They caught the suspect with a firearm in his possession after several shots were fired in the road.

On the same day, police received information about a woman selling drugs in Gamka Road, Manenberg. It was alleged that the woman was using her one-year-old baby as cover while selling drugs. The woman was confronted and found in possession of Mandrax tablets, tik, and 28 units of heroin “hidden under her breast as she breastfed her baby”. The baby was handed to relatives.

“SAPS members arrested the woman and as they tried putting her in the van SAPS members came under attack from the community. The community did not want her to be arrested. Attacks on police under any circumstances will not be tolerated and communities are warned not to expect leniency when charged,” Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.