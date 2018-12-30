Safety a priority for Western Cape SAPS as people prepare to usher in the new year

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape is bracing for scores of people descending on public spaces and local beaches throughout the province’s coastal towns as people prepare to usher in the new year, the SAPS said on Sunday.

“Deployments have been bolstered along major routes leading to beaches and other public spaces. Roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints (VCPs), as well as stop and searches will take place at identified strategic locations. Police on foot, horseback, motorcycles, and in vehicles will undertake policing duties in a bid to ensure all are and feel safe,” Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Parents and guardians were urged to look after their children at all times. The SAPS, with members of community police forums, had observed a disturbing pattern of children visiting beaches and other public spaces on their own without adult supervision throughout this holiday period. It was on this basis that parents were cautioned to know the whereabouts of their children all the time. Parties to usher in the new year would be policed in line with SAPS prescripts on major events, Potelwa said.

“Meanwhile, on the gang front, anti-gang unit and operation thunder forces will be deployed strategically to prevent loss of life and injury. The provincial response team is on stand-by to deal with serious incidents and effect arrests as part of the SAPS 72-hour activation plan. Detectives are on hand to investigate all reported cases with a view to conducting extensive investigations as well as trace all wanted suspects.”

Homeowners were urged to ensure their homes were properly secured during this period. Unattended vehicles should be locked at all times, and visitors and locals were advised to be vigilant at all times.

“They are urged to enjoy planned new year festivities within the parameters of the law, taking into account the infringement of others’ rights. Police, with other agencies in law enforcement and community volunteers, will be out in numbers to ensure a peaceful transition into 2019. Those who find themselves in distress are urged to contact local police for assistance,” Potelwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

