Police rearrest one of Hartbeespoortdam’s six awaiting trial escapees

Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Talent Machinda, 25, was rearrested at the Matshelapad informal settlement in Broederstroom at around 11pm on Friday, after a follow-up was made on information that he was seen at the settlement.

“Machinda was in detention for possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition when he escaped. The crimes were allegedly committed in September 2018,” she said.

Police were looking for five others: Felix Mlambo, 23; Caiphus Sitilenge, 23; Henry Sithole, 31; Zacharia Chauke, 31; and Paul Samuel Mozite, 24.

They escaped on December 20 by sawing through the burglar proofing. They were detained for various offences including murder, house and business robberies as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Members of the community are further urged not to try and apprehend or confront the escapees as they may be dangerous. Anyone with information that may lead to rearrest of the escapees can call the nearest police station…”

– African News Agency (ANA)

