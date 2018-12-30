Durban police arrest man for drugs worth R1.5m, seize container with car parts worth R10m

Police in Durban have arrested a man in connection with drugs worth about R1.5 million and intercepted an export container full of car parts worth about R10 million in two separate incidents this weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

A joint festive season operation was conducted by various units in the Durban North area at about 9pm on Friday night, which yielded positive results, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

The police officers followed up information about a drug laboratory at a flat at uMhlanga Rocks, Durban. On their arrival, a 53-year-old man was approached and arrested. He was taken back to his premises where it was searched.

The police officers found Mandrax and heroin with a street value of R1.5 million. The premises were believed to be used for packaging and storing drugs. The arrested man was charged for possession and dealing in drugs. He was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Zwane said

In the second incident, a breakthrough was made at Durban Harbour where a container was found full of stripped car parts intended for export to Mauritius.

“The breakthrough was made by the border policing’s trans-international crime investigation unit as part of festive season operations. The container was fronted as second-hand parts for export, but on a full unpack of the container three of the engines and car panels for Audi and Ford Rangers were found to have been linked to two vehicles hijacked.”

The container also had a variety of luxury car panels and engines for Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Ford Ranger, and Hyundai Tuscon vehicles, which were currently licensed, insured, and bank financed.

“The estimated value of these cars is R10 million and are still to be investigated as to why they were stripped and not reported stolen while under bank finance. [The] investigation continues,” Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

