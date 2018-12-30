KZN health MEC condemns ‘barbaric’ attack on paramedic at EMS base

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has strongly condemned a “barbaric” attack on a paramedic who was stabbed multiple times by three men while entering the emergency medical services (EMS) base at Illovo on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Philani Nzuza is recovering at a Durban hospital after the attack in which he was stabbed in his chest and head.

After visiting Nzuza on Sunday morning, Dhlomo said, “It is worrying that a health worker in full uniform going on duty can be attacked by thugs in this manner. We are glad he survived.”

During the visit, Nzuza recounted his ordeal to the MEC and described how his colleagues came to assist him.

“The people who attacked him must have been under the influence of something that made them not to be in touch with reality. A health worker operating ambulances is a critical staff member,” Dhlomo said.

“Even during the period of our massive protests against apartheid rule, health professionals were allowed to go through to hospitals and clinics because they could be going to save the lives of our people injured by the apartheid police.

“The behaviour of these thugs is seen as a practice that hinders our professionals from performing their national duty. It is callous and barbaric. We hope that the SAPS [South African Police Service] can do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of social ills,” Dhlomo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.