West Rand clinics robbed because unpaid security are on strike – DA

“According to DA councillor Donovan Cloete, the PJ Maree Clinic in Toekomsrus has suffered a number of break-ins because the security has not been paid for five months. Medicine has recently been stolen as well as an oxygen trolley,” DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement on Sunday.

“I alerted Professor Mac Lukhele, head of the Gauteng health department, to this problem some time ago but security companies in the area have still not been paid. It is very troubling that clinics in the West Rand do not have security guards.

“State assets are being stolen and staff and patients are at risk. I hope that this is resolved as soon as possible,” Bloom said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

