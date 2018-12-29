Three alleged fraudsters nabbed in Northern Cape

Police in Williston have arrested three suspects after they were found in possession of bank and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards, Northern Cape police said.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning during police operations in Williston, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said.

“In total 22 cards were confiscated; that is 17 Sassa cards, four Standard Bank cards, and one Post Bank card. R15,320 cash money was confiscated from the suspects. Police also confiscated 16 ID documents from the suspects. A Mazda sedan vehicle used by the suspects was also confiscated,” Tawana said.

It was suspected that the suspects were fraudulently withdrawing money from the unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts. The suspects were expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

Williston police had also this week arrested two suspects in connection with possession of implements used to commit housebreakings. Police investigations in this case were continuing, Tawana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.