 
Crime 27.12.2018 06:32 pm

Six men arrested for serious crimes in Nyanga, Cape Town

ANA
Image: SAPS/Twitter

Three of the men were arrested for three separate rape incidents.

Six suspects were arrested for rape, theft, assault and illegal possession of a firearm in separate incidents in Nyanga, outside Cape Town, Western Cape police said today.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said three suspects, aged between 21 and 25, were arrested for three different cases of rape which occurred in Browns Farm in Phillipi, while other suspects were arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rwexana said one suspect, aged 22, was arrested by members of Operation Thunder for being in possession of an illegal firearm and three cell phones. He was unable to give a satisfactory explanation for how he had obtained these.

She added: “Meanwhile a 22-year-old man was also arrested after he assaulted a 33-year-old man with a blunt object which led the victim succumbing to the injuries in Crossroads.

“The last suspect, 35 was also arrested after members were tipped off about a suspect busy stripping a vehicle which was reported stolen in Mitchells Plain. The members pounced on the suspect whilst he was busy and arrested him.”

Two suspects appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning on rape charges and the remaining four suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone, Wynberg and Philippi magistrate’s’ courts respectively on charges of murder and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, rape and possession of a stolen vehicle.

African News Agency (ANA)

