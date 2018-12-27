SAPS refutes reports of rapes that led to Clifton Beach closure

The South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Thursday that according to preliminary findings, no cases of rape were reported at Clifton Beach for 22 December.

The statement follows allegations that private security company Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA) closed the world-renowned Clifton Fourth Beach to mostly poor residents from townships on the day in question.

PPA, however, said on Wednesday that they did not close down the beach, but were assisting the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement unit, which had decided to close the beach while waiting for SAPS as two girls had been raped there.

In a statement released on Thursday, brigadier Novela Potelwa said that SAPS had launched an investigation into the alleged rapes.

“The alleged rapes are said to have prompted the actions of a private security company that evicted beachgoers from a beach in Clifton and imposed a curfew. Preliminary findings of the SAPS investigation indicate that no rape was registered at Camps Bay SAPS,” said Potelwa.

He said the police station serviced Clifton and Camps Bay beaches.

“Information at the disposal of the SAPS suggests there was an attempt to sexually violate a 15-year-old girl, however that was prevented by a group of beachgoers who subsequently reported the incident to police. The victim and her family refused to open a case against the suspect who is known to them,” said Potelwa.

“It is on this basis the SAPS refutes allegations that the security company was asked to intervene following two rape incidents. Reports of unruly behaviour by beachgoers are also disputed,” he said.

In a press release issued earlier on Thursday, the City of Cape Town said that it had no contract with PPA and “at no stage” gave the security firm authority to enforce by-laws.

“All City beaches are open to all members of the public. While the City is able to set times of usage at beaches, we do not impose this unless there is a specific threat to public safety.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.