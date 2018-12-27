WATCH: Foreign nationals try to stop cops from arresting a suspect

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi on Thursday shared a video of a group of foreign nationals, said to be in Pretoria, trying to prevent police from arresting on of their brothers.

In the video, police try to arrest the man, who is resisting arrest, while a crowd gathers and shout at the police to stop arresting the man.

“What is his offence?” they ask the cops.

The man resisting arrest tells the crowd he doesn’t know what his offence is.

Vavi said in response to the video: “I don’t care about the nationally of the offender – crime is crime! All those guys preventing the arrest of the suspect must be rounded up and arrested for the obstruction of justice.”

Watch the video below:

I don’t care about the nationally of the offender – crime is crime! All those guys preventing the arrest of the suspect must be rounded up and arrested for the obstruction of justice pic.twitter.com/06MbAJ4WNJ — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) December 27, 2018

While some criticised the crowd for “obstruction of justice”, some commended the cops who stayed calm in the situation.

“Kudos to our police officers for remaining calm while under siege. They could have pulled the trigger,” said Twitter user Fancy, while Anele Mda said: “Have they never heard of obstruction of justice? besides if this person who’s getting arrested is innocent then why fight instead of calling his lawyer to prove his innocence? SA cannot be held at ransom and be rendered lawless in the pretext of African hood.”

However, Justin Osa Oviawe had a different view: “Your observations reeks of stupidity as the pertinent question should be what type of crime did this man commit and why ain’t the cops doing it by the book? Two plain clothes officers? No van no backup?? Getting harassed and yet not calling for backup? Signs of corrupt cops?”

