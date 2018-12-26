Two killed in shooting at old mine in Benoni

Two people were killed and another sustained moderate injuries in a shooting incident at an old mine along the N12 near New Modder Road in Benoni today, ER 24 said in a statement.

According to ER24’s Werner Vermaak, paramedics from ER24 and provincial EMS arrived on the scene at about 3pm where they found two men with fatal gunshot wounds.

“There was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead. A third man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms. He was treated at the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Vermaak.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. Police are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.