KZN man arrested for robbing teens of their cellphones

A 24-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested after he robbed two teenage girls of their cellphones in Verulam, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said on Tuesday.

RUSA said reaction officer Kumaren Marimuthoo was on patrol in Oaklands on Sunday afternoon when he was flagged down by a member of the public who said his two daughters aged 14 and 17 had had their phones taken while walking.

The suspect was armed with a large knife which he used to threaten the teenagers, forcing them to tell him the passwords to unlock the phones.

“A description of the suspect was circulated to all RUSA members and an intense search was conducted,” the anti-crime unit said. “The wanted man was spotted on Galaxy Way outside the Verulam Crematorium in Brindhaven. A lengthy chase ensued resulting in the suspect being apprehended by reaction officers on Rosemary Drive.”

RUSA said the stolen cellphones and the knife used in the robbery were found in the suspect’s possession.

The man, who was handed over to the police, had been arrested for rape in a previous cape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

