Police search for ‘fake’ traditional healer who allegedly raped 14-year-old girl

Northern Cape police said on Tuesday they were looking for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at his house in Hartswater after duping her into believing he was a traditional healer who would treat her ailment.

Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the man raped the victim on December 15 in the evening.

“The suspect allegedly lured the victim to his shanty in Molelema Village in Hartswater, by promising he would heal her of an ailment she had. The suspect then allegedly raped her,” Kock said.

“The police are requesting help from the public in tracing a man named Thupa Morapedi, as he could be of vital assistance in the investigation. Morepedi was last seen selling jewellery in front of Pep stores in the Hartswater CBD.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

