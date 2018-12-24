More than 100 people arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng

Police in Gauteng arrested 1,100 people for various crimes over the weekend, with over 100 nabbed on the roads for drunk driving.

”As we head to Christmas Day, Gauteng police are still sending a strong warning to those who continue to undermine the rule of law that law enforcement will not have mercy with those who drink and drive,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

“People of Gauteng should expect more road blocks and stop and searches as well as raiding of liquor outlets. More police officers will be deployed at the shopping malls, highways and taxi ranks to prevent road fatalities due to drunkenness and to avert robberies.”

In Ekurhuleni, 143 people were arrested for dealing in drugs, rape, assault, truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and driving under the influence of alcohol. More than 113 were picked up in Tshwane and the rest were arrested across the province, including Soweto and the West Rand where 148 were arrested.

In Johannesburg, a new breathalyzer device spells trouble for those who drive under the influence of alcohol.

The Evidential Breath Alcotest Machine launched by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and city officials last Friday immediately prints out blood alcohol content without the need for a blood sample.

– African News Agency (ANA)

