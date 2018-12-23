Almost 30 000 litres of liquor confiscated in Western Cape

Western Cape police seized 29 898 litres of liquor from unlicensed shebeens between Thursday evening and Sunday morning as part of their safer festive season programme.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, most of the province was “saturated with operations” during the four day programme.

“The raids, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and operations which were aimed at ensuring the safety of locals and visitors alike yielded much-needed successes,” he said.

He added that this included the seizure of 13 firearms, ammunition, 129 dangerous weapons, 1353 mandrax tablets, 51 grams of heroin, 219 grams of cocaine, 14 kilograms of dagga and 1.8 kilograms of tik.

Integrated operations on identified major roads saw several traffic fines issued for various offences and traffic transgressions, said Van Wyk. “In a roadblock on Saturday evening on the N1 outside the Huegenot Tunnel, two arrests were effected and 601 mandrax tablets and 820 grams of tik confiscated.

“In several operations held in Atlantis, a total of seven unlicensed firearms were recovered where six arrests were made. In Vredenburg, an assortment of drugs including cocaine, tik and mandrax tablets were seized and arrests made.

“In the Worcester cluster, an operation held in Ceres resulted in the seizure of 115 litres of liquor from an unlicensed liquor outlet. In operations in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, a substantial amount of liquor as well as mandrax tablets were confiscated and arrest were made,” said Van Wyk.

Operations would continue throughout the festive season, he said.

