Two men arrested for shooting 24-year-old woman Cape Town

Two men have been arrested and illegal firearms and ammunition seized after a 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded in Matroos Square, Factreton in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

The woman was shot in the early hours of Friday morning, after which an “operation thunder intelligence-driven operation” was activated, Captain FC van Wyk said.

A few hours later, at noon on Friday, two men, aged 26 and 34, were arrested at a premises in Drommedaris Street, Factreton, Kensington.

Officers recovered two 9mm firearms (9mm Z88 and a 9mm Browning, both with the serial number filed off), four 9mm magazines, 93 9mm rounds, one spent 9mm cartridge, one 45mm round, and six .22mm rounds inside a bedroom in a wendy house at the back of the property.

One of the firearms was found hidden under a cardboard under the bed and another was found concealed and hidden in a black leather bag in the bedroom.

Both men would be charged with two counts of illegal possession of prohibited firearms, four of illegal possession of firearm parts, and three charges of illegal possession of ammunition. They would appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and bail would be opposed, Van Wyk said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.