Police arrest most wanted gang member as part of Cape crackdown

Following a protracted investigation, members of the police anti-gang unit detective team pounced on an estate in Paarl, north of Cape Town on Friday night and arrested a 26-year-old alleged gang member for a series of serious violent crimes, some dating back to a year ago, Western Cape police said.

At this stage of the investigation, the suspect could be linked to various crimes, including three cases of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, 12 attempted murders, nine murders, one case of intimidation, one of housebreaking with intend to kill, three cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one robbery, Captain FC van Wyk said on Saturday.

With further analysis of other dockets, more charges could be added. The man was alleged to have terrorised communities on the Cape Flats, including Lavender Hill and Steenberg where he attacked fellow gang members and innocent people “in his trail of violence”.

“With the unit hot on the heels of the suspect, he had been on the run for some time. Meanwhile shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area had somewhat subsided. He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges listed above,” Van Wyk said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula hailed the arrest by the unit as a step in the right direction towards defeating the problem of gang violence.

