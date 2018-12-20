Joburg Metro Police condemns attack on officer

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) today condemned attacks on officer Zintle Nkqonkqoza who was fired at by suspects in a white BMW, who were trying to escape a roadblock in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

“She only suffered a flesh wound on her right shoulder, she was receiving medical treatment at the Milpark Hospital when Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba paid her a visit this afternoon, along with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and JMPD Chief of Police, David Tembe,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

“These brave men and women serve at the forefront of the fight against crime; the fight to protect the residents of the City of Johannesburg,” said Minnaar.

He said attacks of this nature were not uncommon as JMPD officers faced the possibility of injury every day.

“We cannot allow attacks on our police because every attack on the police is, in fact, also an attack on the people of this City,” he said.

“I call on all law enforcement agencies to work together in apprehending the suspects as soon as possible and bring them to justice.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

