Cops nab hijacking suspect’s girlfriend, recover 800 rounds of ammunition

The Western Cape anti-hijacking team arrested a woman after recovering close to 800 rounds of ammunition as well as suspected stolen material, police said today.

In a statement, police said the anti-hijacking team were following up on a case involving a truck that was hijacked in Bishop Lavis on December 6 when they recovered the stolen loot, which included cellphones and a laptop, as well as 797 rounds of ammunition for a 9mm pistol.

“The cellphones and the laptop are suspected to be some of the valuables that were stolen from the truck which was recovered in Delft. The [arrested] woman is the girlfriend of the suspect that is wanted in connection with the hijacking,” police said.

“Prior to this recovery the team visited the suspect’s home in Zwelitsha, Nyanga and recovered cellphones, 19 CELL C sim cards and a wifi [device].”

The hijacking suspect is also wanted in connection with a string of other hijackings in the Nyanga cluster.

– African News Agency (ANA)

