Scores netted in Tshwane metro police festive season anti-crime blitz

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga inside a Ford Ranger during the unveiling of the 103 new vehicles to be used by the Cable Theft Unit, 24 July 2018, TMPD headquarters, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Over 10,000 fines were issued for traffic offences such as overloading, using cellphones while driving, disobeying traffic signs, among others.

More than 100 people have so far been arrested during ongoing Tshwane metro police department festive season anti-crime operations for infractions including drunk driving, hijacking, and possession of drugs.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the department had issued about 142,573 fines for traffic and by-law offences to date.

“Amongst these arrests, 17 were for drunk driving, 57 pedestrian [sources] of danger, and 19 were for possession of drugs, while 3 [were] for hijacking and possession of stolen vehicles. 10,858 fines were issued for traffic offences such as overloading, using cellphones while driving, disobeying traffic signs, vehicle defects, and inconsiderate driving,” said Mahamba.

“Speeding remains a major concern on our roads. TMPD officers captured 554 fines with a hand camera during road policing and 132,038 speeding fines were captured by the fixed road cameras.”

Mahamba said these figures were “very worrying to say the least, and speak to a lack of discipline and concern for other road users”.

Acting Tshwane MMC for community safety Sakkie Du Plooy praised the TMPD for its efforts.

“While our main focus is to reduce fatal accidents, we are out there doing by-law enforcement and crime prevention,” Du Plooy said.

He said many businesses had been inspected for by-law compliance, with about 125 fines issued while two businesses were closed down.

Premises which were found with illegal electricity connections were fined and disconnected.

The TMPD said officers would continue to work throughout the festive season to curb crime.

