Woman arrested after police bust suspected drug lab in Fourways

A suspected drug lab in Fourways which was thought to be used to manufacture drugs such as crystal meth and mandrax has been busted by the police, reports Fourways Review.

eNCA reports that the national police commissioner general khehla sithole was on the scene in Fourways, but declined to comment on the street value of the drugs confiscated. Sithole said investigations were still underway.

The report stated that one woman had been arrested in connection with the bust.

