Police have seized counterfeit footwear worth R8 million in Rustenburg, they said.

The items were confiscated from several shops during a festive season blitz, said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“Most of the goods were seized in absence of the store owners who deserted their business upon becoming aware of the police presence,” Mokgwabone said.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

