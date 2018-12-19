; Drugs worth over R100m seized at OR Tambo airport – Sars – The Citizen
 
Crime 19.12.2018 02:25 pm

Drugs worth over R100m seized at OR Tambo airport – Sars

ANA
Drugs file picture.

Customs officials also confiscated sexual enhancement tablets valued at approximately R24.1 million.

Customs officials seized biochemicals worth around R90 million and sexual enhancement drugs worth over R24 million at the OR Tambo International Airport in separate incidents over the past few days, said the South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Wednesday.

Sars said in two separate incidents officials intercepted 1,600 kilogrammes and 1,581kg of Acetanthranil, a biochemical linked to the manufacture of the highly addictive illegal Mandrax tablets.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) Forensic Services Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the substance with an estimated street value of R90 million.”

Customs officials also confiscated 241,920 sexual enhancement tablets valued at approximately R24.1 million discovered during an inspection on Friday.

“The goods were handed over to Port Health for further investigation.”

