More than 800 nabbed for drunk driving in Joburg

Crime stats for November highlighted the success of Operation Buya Mthetho with more than 800 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Johannesburg, said the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) on Tuesday.

The department of public safety in Joburg has been compiling monthly statistics since September 2018, which have become a tool of reflection for officers as well as information for residents.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the high number of 821 drunk driving arrests could not go unpunished. More than 166,000 infringements notices for vehicle fitness, driver fitness, and moving violations were issued in November.

“The November 2018 statistics… reveals the biggest culprit to be people driving under the influence of alcohol. More than 800 arrests were made in connection with drunk driving in November,” Mashaba said.

“This cannot go unpunished. If allowed, such behaviour graduates to reckless driving which puts the lives of innocent people in grave danger.

“Safety remains a key concern for many of our residents. Though policing remains a provincial and national competency, per the Constitution, within its limited mandate the city’s JMPD is working hard to increase the levels of safety within our communities.”

Mashaba said that JMPD conducted more than 500 operations, yielding 50 public drinking arrests, the discontinuation of 22 vehicles and more than 100 arrests.

Some of the key statistics are the recovery of 121 stolen or hijacked vehicles and 16 firearms. Across all of the city’s regions, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of or dealing in drugs were the biggest concerns.

In coordination with the group forensic and investigation services (GFIS), Mashaba said JMPD raided 28 bad buildings and arrested 40 undocumented persons in November.

In November, the South African police services (SAPS) and JMPD also orchestrated operations and confiscated counterfeit goods worth about R78 million.

“As a city, we will continue to do all that is within our power to ensure that we create safe and connected communities throughout Johannesburg.

“Alongside this, we will continue work with our law enforcement authorities to see to it that where arrests are made by JMPD, these cases are not only investigated but also properly prosecuted by law enforcement authorities.”

