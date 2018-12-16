Farmer and son attacked, laborer killed in scuffle

Police in Cape Town have arrested two alleged armed robbers and launched a manhunt for seven other men after a robbery on a farm in Philippi which left a farm worker and a suspect dead, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

A farmer and his son were carrying out maintenance work on the property at about 8.50am on Sunday morning when 10 men arrived on the pretense of conducting business, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

One of the men produced a firearm and threatened the owner, who was then forced to open a safe and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. The owner, his son, and farm employees were subsequently forced into a storeroom.

A 31-year-old farm worker was shot in the scuffle and died on his way to hospital. The suspects fled in a white Toyota Avanza and a white VW Golf.

Police and farm watch members were activated and two suspects, aged 33 and 35, were arrested. Another suspect, also in his 30s, “got killed” in the process.

A white VW Golf was seized. South African Police Service (SAPS) forces on the ground had launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, assisted by the SAPS air wing unit, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency

