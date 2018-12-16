Police rescue man locked in boot after hijacking

Police in Durban have rescued a man who had been locked in the boot of his car after he was hijacked by three men in the city, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

eThekwini inner south police officers acted on information about a possible hijacked vehicle in Umlazi, J Section at 11pm on Thursday night, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Upon arrival in the mentioned area the police officers spotted a car along Nkonjane Avenue with three occupants inside and pursued it.

“Once the suspects noticed the police officers, they immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police gave chase and apprehend a 21-year-old suspect. He was then searched and found in illegal possession of a firearm as well as a pair of silver handcuffs.”

The team then searched the car and upon opening the boot they found the hijack victim inside. The victim identified the suspect as one of the men who robbed him of his silver Toyota Etios.

The arrested man’s two accomplices managed to evade arrest and were still being sought by police. The suspect was expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and armed robbery, Gwala said.

– African News Agency

