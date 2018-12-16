; Police rescue man locked in boot after hijacking – The Citizen
 
Crime 16.12.2018 04:06 pm

Police rescue man locked in boot after hijacking

ANA
File image, Twitter/@AppSA

File image, Twitter/@AppSA

The victim was found in the boot and confirmed the suspect arrested had forced him in the boot after the hijacking and kidnapping.

Police in Durban have rescued a man who had been locked in the boot of his car after he was hijacked by three men in the city, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

eThekwini inner south police officers acted on information about a possible hijacked vehicle in Umlazi, J Section at 11pm on Thursday night, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Upon arrival in the mentioned area the police officers spotted a car along Nkonjane Avenue with three occupants inside and pursued it.

“Once the suspects noticed the police officers, they immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police gave chase and apprehend a 21-year-old suspect. He was then searched and found in illegal possession of a firearm as well as a pair of silver handcuffs.”

The team then searched the car and upon opening the boot they found the hijack victim inside. The victim identified the suspect as one of the men who robbed him of his silver Toyota Etios.

The arrested man’s two accomplices managed to evade arrest and were still being sought by police. The suspect was expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and armed robbery, Gwala said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alleged cop-killer nabbed in Eastern Cape 14.12.2018
The odds are so much better for the bad guys 14.12.2018
MEC concerned about child abduction and extortion in Gauteng 13.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.