Human legs found floating in Limpopo dam

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Thohoyandou opened an inquest case following the gruesome discovery of two human legs floating in the Nandoni Dam on Friday, Limpopo police said.

The remains were found in the dam during a search operation by police search and rescue unit officers and other role players following the disappearance of one Uvhona Sikhwari from Hamagidi village, who was reported missing on Saturday December 9, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Immediately after Sikhwari’s disappearance, a search for him ensued in the surrounding area until his vehicle was found abandoned next to Nandoni Dam with the keys still in the ignition and his belongings inside the vehicle, Ngoepe said on Saturday.

The police investigation was ongoing and forensic tests would determine whether “the two retrieved legs are those of the deceased or not”. However, the search for the missing man was continuing, Ngoepe said.

Anyone who might be able to assist police with information about Sikhwari’s whereabouts should contact the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency

