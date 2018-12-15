Woman arrested, drugs worth R30,000 seized in Cape Town

Mitchells Plain police acted on information they received about drugs that were kept at an address in Monsoon Street, Rocklands in Mitchells Plain, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Upon their arrival at the address, police found a total of 1110 Mandrax tablets, 30 grams crushed Mandrax, and 20 grams of tik (methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R30,000.”

A 23-year-old woman was arrested and would appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court once she had been charged, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

